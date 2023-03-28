The Indian football team will be in action once again as they face Kyrgyz Republic in the Tri-Nation International Football tournament on Tuesday, March 28. The match will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium and start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 3 will provide live telecast of this match in India. Fans, who wish to watch the live streaming of this game, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. India, who have already won one match, need to avoid a defeat to clinch the trophy. VAR-Lite' to Be Used in Indian Football From Next Season, Announces AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey After His Visit to Belgium.

