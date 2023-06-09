Indian football team is all set to start heir preparation for the Asian Cup with some good competitive preparatory matches in the Intercontinental Cup. India vs Mongolia Intercontinental Cup match will take place on June 09, 2023 (Friday) with the slated kick-off time being 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The India vs Mongolia football match will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Fans can tune into the Star Sports 2/HD channel to catch the India vs Mongolia live action on their TV sets. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of India vs Mongolia on its website and mobile app. Igor Stimac, Indian Football Team Head Coach, Narrows Down Squad for Intercontinental Cup, SAFF Championship.

India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

