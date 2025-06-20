Inter Miami are set to meet FC Porto in the next match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Friday, June 20. The Inter Miami vs FC Porto match is set to be hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia and will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Inter Miami vs FC Porto live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Inter Miami vs FC Porto live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Inter Miami vs FC Porto FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match

Two Argentine managers leading their teams in a #FIFACWC clash. 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/2ewPzqdQFE — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 19, 2025

