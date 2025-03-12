Inter Milan will take on Feyenoord in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 round of 16 clash on Wednesday, March 12. The Inter vs Feyenoord crucial encounter will be played at the San Siro. The Inter vs Feyenoord much-awaited clash will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and fans will be able to watch Inter vs Feyenoord live telecast on the Sony Network TV channels. SonyLIV app and website will provide Inter vs Feyenoord live streaming but at the cost of a subscription fee for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. Inter vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Inter vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Inter vs Feyenoord. (Photo credits: X/@Feyenoord)

