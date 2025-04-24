Jamshedpur FC will lock horns against Hyderabad FC in the thrilling Kalinga Super Cup 2025 match. The high-voltage Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium. The much-awaited contest will begin at 8:00 PM (Indian Standard Time). Although fans can watch the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 3 SD/HD TV channels in India, the matches will be available on TV only from the quarterfinal stage. Fans eager to know where they can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Kalinga Super Cup 2025 match live streaming can get it on the JioHotstar app and website, but in exchange for a subscription fee. Kalinga Super Cup 2025: Punjab FC Thrash Home Side Odisha FC To Book Quarterfinals Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Kalinga Super Cup 2025

