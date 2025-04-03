In the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 semi-final 2, Jamshedpur FC will clash against the table-toppers from the league stage, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, on April 3. The Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 semi-final will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jharkhand. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of the JFC vs MBSG on the Star Sports 3 TV channels. Fans can find the online viewing option of Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 semi-final two match on the newly launched JioHotstar app and website. ISL 2024–25: Bengaluru FC Gain Upper Hand in Semi-Final With Commanding 2–0 First-Leg Win Over FC Goa.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2-24-25 Semi-Final Live

