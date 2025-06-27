Juventus and Manchester City will face each other in a high-octane FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match on June 27. The Juventus vs Manchester City clash will be hosted at the Camping World Stadium in Florida and will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Juventus vs Manchester City live telecast on any TV channel. Fans in India will be able to watch the Juventus vs Manchester City live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Inter Milan 1-0 River Plate, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Francesco Pio Esposito, Alessandro Bastoni Find Net Each As Nerazzurri Enter Round of 16.

Juventus vs Manchester City FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match

