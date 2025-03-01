Kerala Blasters FC are looking to keep their playoff chances alive when they take on Jamshedpur FC, who themselves want to claim a stake at the third spot in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. The Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 1. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, who will provide live telecast viewing options of the Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL football match on the Star Sports 3 TV channels. Meanwhile, the KBFC vs JFC ISL 2024-25 match live streaming viewing option will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, owned by JioStar. ISL 2024–25: Race for Playoffs Intensifies As Kerala Blasters FC Host Jamshedpur FC.

