The South Korea vs Malaysia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, January 25 at the scheduled time of 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match between South Korea and Malaysia will be played at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the KOR vs MAS match is likely to be available on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the KOR vs MAS football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. Ivory Coast Fires Jean-Louis Gasset As Coach on Same Day It Reaches AFCON 2023 Last 16.

South Korea vs Malaysia AFC Asian Cup 2023

✨ 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 ✨ 🇰🇷 Korea Republic 🆚 Malaysia 🇲🇾 🇰🇷 aim for 🔝 spot in Group E while 🇲🇾 look to make their mark in #AsianCup2023 with a win! 📺 Watch Live https://t.co/Wvc1BBNkqM#HayyaAsia | #KORvMAS pic.twitter.com/4euGBE9TBF — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) January 25, 2024

