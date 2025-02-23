FC Barcelona regained the top spot after series of wins and will play an away game against La Palmas on Sunday, February 23. The Las Palmas vs Barcelona match will be played at Gran Canaria Stadium. Las Palmas vs Barcelona will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Due to the absence of an official broadcaster in India, fans won’t be able to watch the Las Palmas vs Barcelona LaLiga 2024-25 live telecast. But they will have the option of watching La Liga 2024-25 matches live streaming online. GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Las Palmas vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Lamine Yamal Goal Video: Watch Star Striker Recreating ‘UEFA Euro 2024 Goal of the Tournament’ as He Opens Scoring During Barcelona vs Athletic Club LaLiga 2024-25 Match.

