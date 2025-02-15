Leicester City will be hosting Arsenal in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 on February 15. The Leicester City vs Arsenal match will be played at King Power Stadium, and start at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday. The broadcast partner of Premier League 2024-25 in India is Star Sports and fans can watch the Leicester City vs Arsenal live telecast on the Star Sports Select TV channels. An online viewing option for fans can be found on the JioHotstar app and website for Leicester City vs Arsenal PL 2024-25 match but will need a subscription. English Premier League Likely To Replace VAR System with SAOT By End of 2024-25 Season, Would Reduce Time Taken in Offside Calls By 31 Seconds: Report

Leicester City vs Arsenal Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)