Hoping to cap off a historic season in style, Liverpool will welcome Crystal Palace in their final Premier League 2024-25 match on May 25, which will also be Trent Alexander-Arnold's last outing for the club. The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace EPL 2024-25 match will be played at Anfield and commence at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channel. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace PL 2024-25 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website in exchange for a subscription fee. Sunderland Beat Sheffield United 2–1 To Secure Premier League Promotion With Tom Watson’s Stoppage-Time Winner at Wembley Stadium.

