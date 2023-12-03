Liverpool will have the opportunity to shut down their gap with Premier League 2023-24 leaders Arsenal when they meet Fulham at Anfield on Sunday, December 3. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India and fans can watch Liverpool vs Fulham live telecast on the Star Sports Select 2/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the Liverpool vs Fulham live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2023–24: Anthony Gordon’s Strike Helps Newcastle United Beat Manchester United 1–0; Arsenal Extend Lead at Top of Points Table With 2–1 Victory Over Wolves.

