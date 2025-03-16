Liverpool will lock horns against Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup 2024-25 on March 16. The Liverpool vs Newcastle United much-awaited clash will be hosted at the Wembley Stadium in London. The Carabao Cup 2024-25 final will begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Liverpool will lock horns against Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup 2024-25 on March 16. The Liverpool vs Newcastle United much-awaited clash will be hosted at the Wembley Stadium in London. The Carabao Cup 2024-25 final will begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, there would be no live telecast available of the Liverpool vs Newcastle United match in EFL Cup 2024-25. This is because the Carabao Cup 2024-25 has no official broadcast partner in India. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United match on any TV channel. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United final match live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but fans would need to purchase a match pass for the same. Thomas Tuchel Announces His First England Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers; Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson Included.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup 2024-25 Final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)