Liverpool will face-off against Toulouse in their upcoming fixture in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24. This Group E match will be played at the Anfield, Liverpool, England and it will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, October 27. Fans will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on the Sony Ten Network channels. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of Liverpool vs Toulouse match.

Liverpool vs Toulouse UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)