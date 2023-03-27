Luxembourg have a tough task in hand as they will take on Portugal at UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Monday, March 27. The game will begin at 12:15 am IST at Stade de Luxembourg, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match. SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of the Luxembourg vs Portugal match.

Luxembourg vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

