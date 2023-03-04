With a difficult task of putting some pressure on Arsenal, Manchester City will host Newcastle United at home. Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 match is scheduled to be hosted on Saturday, March 4. The game will commence at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. The match between Manchester City and Newcastle United will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to enjoy the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Newcastle United match. Roberto Firmino Transfer News: Brazilian Star Set to Leave Liverpool and Become Free Agent in the Summer.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It’s 2️⃣ vs 5️⃣! Will @ManCity move a step closer in their title challenge or will @NUFC strengthen their position in the #PL table? Tune-in today, 6:00 PM, on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #MCINEW pic.twitter.com/QoYeeiNd3g — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) March 4, 2023

