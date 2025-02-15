After 24 games, Manchester City will be looking to stay up in the top four and will face Newcastle United. The Manchester City vs Newcastle United match was scheduled to be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it starts at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 15. Manchester City vs Newcastle United live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Also, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Aiming for Title As Ambitions Reach All-Time High, Says Manager Mikel Arteta.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Live

