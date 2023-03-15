Manchester City will face RB Leipzig in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 with the scoreline locked at 1-1. The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host the match that starts at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports 2/HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3/HD will provide live telecast of this contest. Fans can also tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch live streaming of this match. Premier League 2022-23: Arsenal Clinch Clinical Victory, Manchester United Drop Points.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming and Telecast Details

All to play for in the 2️⃣nd leg, with the scores level on aggregate 🔥 Can the Cityzens turn on the style or will Leipzig stun the English champions on home turf? ⚽ 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #UCL #ManCity #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/vYHP0ZFuSu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 14, 2023

