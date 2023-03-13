London, March 13: Arsenal retained their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League this weekend after a comfortable 3-0 win away to Fulham. The pressure was on Mikel Arteta's side after Manchester City took three points on Saturday, but goals from Gabriel after 21 minutes and Gabriel Martinelli five minutes later got them on their way, reports Xinhua. Gary Lineker, Former England Captain, Removed From BBC Soccer Show 'Match of the Day' As Presenter After Twitter Posts.

Martin Odegaard scored Arsenal's third goal of an assured display in first-half injury time, and Arteta's men have now won their last five league matches. Manchester City remain second after a 1-0 win away to Crystal Palace thanks to Erling Haaland's 78th-minute penalty.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was sent off for a studs-up challenge in the 34th minute of his side's 0-0 draw at home to Southampton. The red card was Casemiro's second in 19 games. Both sides hit the woodwork, but Southampton will be disappointed not to have come away with a surprise win that would have lifted them off the bottom of the table.

On Saturday, Liverpool were brought crashing back down to earth after last week's 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United, when they were beaten 1-0 away to Bournemouth. Philip Billing's finish at the far post after excellent work from Dango Ouattara and some solid defending gave Bournemouth a vital win, although they were lucky when Mohamed Salah blasted a 70th-minute penalty wide.

That allowed Newcastle United to move back into fifth as Eddie Howe's side ended their difficult run with a 2-1 win over Wolves. Alexander Isak put Newcastle ahead in the first half, but the game looked to be headed for a draw after Hwang Hee-chan equalized for Wolves with 20 minutes to go. Miguel Almiron won the game for Newcastle after exchanging passes with Joe Willock before an emphatic finish with 11 minutes left to play.

Chelsea continue to improve with a 3-1 win away to Leicester City, who have now lost four games in a row. Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic scored for Chelsea, while Patson Daka netted for the home side.

Harry Kane scored twice and Son Heung-min also got on the scoresheet as Tottenham recovered from a bad 10 days which saw them knocked out of the Champions League and FA Cup with a 3-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest. West Ham are in 17th place after a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa after Said Benrahma's 26th-minute penalty cancelled out Ollie Watkins' 17th-minute goal in an even game. Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Barcelona, LaLiga 2022-23: Blaugranas Maintain Top of the Table Lead With Narrow Victory.

Leeds United twice came back from a goal down to take a 2-2 draw at home to Brighton. Alexis Mac Allister and a Jack Harrison own goal twice put Brighton ahead, but they were pegged back by Patrick Bamford and Harrison, who netted at the right end 12 minutes from time. Dwight McNeil scored in the first minute to give Everton a 1-0 win at home to Brentford. The win ended Brentford's unbeaten run which stretched back to October, and lifted Everton out of the bottom three.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2023 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).