Manchester United will look to have their first win in the Ruben Amorim era when they take on Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 on Friday, November 29. The Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt match is set to be played at the Old Trafford and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League in India. Fans in India can watch Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Ipswich Town 1-1 Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25: Marcus Rashford Scores in Ruben Amorim’s Managerial Debut for Red Devils.

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt

Ruben's first home game as boss awaits ✊#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2024

