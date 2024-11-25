Ruben Amorim took charge of Manchester United’s managerial post earlier this month and took his side to the first competitive match in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford gave Man United the lead in just two minutes by finishing off Diallo’s cross. But Omari Hutchinson restored the parity just before halftime. Both sides failed to score in the second half with Onana making a series of important saves for the visitors. After the draw, Manchester United stays at the 12th position in the Premier League 2024-25 standings. Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Manchester United? CR7's Ex-Teammate Sheds Light on Possibility of Al-Nassr Captain's Return to Red Devils Following Ruben Amorim's Appointment.

Ipswich Town vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25

