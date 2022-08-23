Manchester United are slated to go up against Liverpool in the Premier League 2022-23 on Tuesday, August 23. The match will be played at Old Trafford and is slated to get underway from 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1/HD, 2/HD, 3, Select 1/HD, Select 2/HD will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this fixture on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

See Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)