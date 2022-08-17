Mexico and Germany are slated to meet each other in a FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup match today, August 17 in Costa Rica. The match has a tentative start time of 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 channels and Voot app would provide the live telecast and online live streaming of the match in India.

Mexico vs Germany U-20 World Cup Streaming Details:

Here's what the Group 🅰 & 🅱 clashes look like on Matchday 3⃣ of #U20WWC 🔥 Watch the stars of tomorrow in action, LIVE from 4⃣:3⃣0⃣ AM only on #Sports18 1 / 1 HD 📺#HeroesHaveANewHome #FIFAU20WWC | @FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/rifUmCPHmg — Sports18 (@Sports18) August 16, 2022

