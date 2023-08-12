Mohun Bagan Super Giants will cross swords with East Bengal FC in a derby match. The match is of the Durand Cup 2023 which will be played on Saturday, August 12, 2023. The contest begins at 4:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, Kolkata. Sony Sports Ten 2 will provide live telecast of this match in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on Sony's OTT platform SonyLIV but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Durand Cup Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)