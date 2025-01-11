Mohun Bagan Super Giant registered victory in yet another Kolkata derby, beating archrivals East Bengal 1-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, January 11. The Scottish-Australian forward found the back of the net as early as in the 2nd minute of the match and the Mariners went on to hold on that slender lead and eventually come out on top. This victory further ensures Mohun Bagan Super Giant's dominance in the Kolkata derby in the ISL, winning a total of nine games out of 10, with the other one ending in a draw. This win also meant that the Mariners have done a league double over the Red and Gold Brigade. Bengaluru FC 0-1 Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25: Mirjalol Kasimov's Late Goal Helps Kolkata Outfit Register Stunning Victory.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Result

