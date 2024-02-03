Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns against East Bengal FC in the ISL 2023-24 on Saturday, February 3. The highly-anticipated Kolkata derby will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata and it starts at 7:30 pm (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal match will be available for live telecast on Sports18 Network channels. JioCinema, the official OTT platform of the Viacom18 network, will provide Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match live streaming. Hyderabad FC Staff Raise Banner Demanding Salary During ISL 2023–24 Match Against FC Goa, Removed From Stadium by Security; Video Goes Viral.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Live Streaming and Telecast Details

