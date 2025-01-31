Defending champions Mumbai City FC will host East Bengal FC next in the ISL 2024-25 season. The Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 31. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez Frustrated After 2–1 Defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)