Mumbai City FC struggled in the ISL 2024-25 season with mixed results so far in the competition. But the side bettered its performance and will face Jamshedpur FC next. The Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 12. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez Frustrated After 2–1 Defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

𝗟𝗘𝗧'𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗜𝗧 𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗧 🔥 The stage is set at the Arena as #TheIslanders take on Jamshedpur FC in a high-octane fixture today 🤩#MCFCJFC #ISL #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/EuCHVULdL7 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 12, 2025

