Mumbai City FC take on Chennaiyin in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday, December 21. The Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC match in the ISL is being played at the Mumbai Football Arena and it started at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 Khel, Sports18 2 and Sports18 3 and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For an online viewing option, fans can watch the Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming on the JioCinema app and website, for free. ISL 2024–25: Brison Fernandes Brace Stretches FC Goa’s Unbeaten Streak to Seven Games After 2–1 Win Against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC

