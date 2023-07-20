New Zealand and Norway will kickstart proceedings in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, which gets underway today at the Eden Park in Auckland. The Group A game is set to start at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch live telecast of the match on DD Sports. For those who wish to watch live streaming of this fixture, FanCode is the destination to tune in to. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Gunman in New Zealand Kills Two People Hours Before Tournament Opener.

New Zealand vs Norway

