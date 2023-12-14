Newcastle United will be taking on AC Milan in their upcoming fixture in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. This Group F match also known as the Group of Death will be played at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England and it will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, December 14. The live telecast of the Newcastle United vs AC Milan football match in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be available for live telecast in India on Sony Ten Network. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on the Sony Ten Network channels. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the Newcastle United vs AC Milan match. PSV 1-1 Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Gunners Secures UCL Round of 16 Spot with a Clinching Draw.

Newcastle United vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The fate of many top teams in the #UCL will be decided tonight 🔥 Which @ChampionsLeague clash are you most excited about? 👀#SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/pcKIT7SEeS — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 13, 2023

