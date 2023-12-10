NorthEast United FC will play against Hyderabad FC at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, December 10. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 and the live telecast of the NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on the Sports 18 3 TV channel. Fans wanting to watch the match in Hindi, Malayalam, and Bengali commentary can join the Sports 18 Khel, Surya Movies, and DD Bangla TV channels respectively. Fans who want to livestream the match can do so on the JioCinema app and website. East Bengal 0–0 Punjab FC, ISL 2023–24: Red and Golds Share Points Against Shers in Goalless Draw at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming and Telecast

