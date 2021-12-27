Mumbai City FC would face NorthEast United FC in an ISL 2021-22 clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday, December 27. The match would start at 7:30 pm and will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Disney+ Hotstar will be providing the live streaming of this game.

See Tweet:

The #HeroISL 2021-22 is set to host an entertaining and engrossing game between @NEUtdFC and @MumbaiCityFC. 🤩 🔥 Which team are you cheering for tonight? 👇🏻#NEUMCFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/3Yzwms94Uf — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)