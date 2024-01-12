Kalinga Super Cup 2024 is on its way and for match number nine of the tournament, Odisha FC will lock horns with Bengaluru FC on Friday, January 12. The match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC will be played at Kalinga Stadium and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, Sports 18 won't be telecasting the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, but fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch the live streaming of Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match. Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Shows Her Support for Indian Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023 (Watch Video)

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)