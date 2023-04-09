Odisha FC will take on East Bengal in the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Sunday, April 9. The game will take place at Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri, Kerala. This will be the first match for both of these teams in this season's Super Cup. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of the Odisha FC vs East Bengal match on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, FanCode will be live streaming this important game in India. Fans however will need a subscription or a match pass to access it.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal, Hero Super Cup 2023 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

