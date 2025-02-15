Real Madrid will look to stretch their lead, when they play Osasuna in La Liga 2024-25 on Saturday, February 15. The Osasuna vs Real Madrid, match will be played at the El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain and it is scheduled to start at 8:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match on their TV sets. GXR is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Neymar Eyeing Return to Barcelona, Club President Joan Laporta Puts Forward Two Conditions: Report.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)