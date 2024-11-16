Portugal will be up against Poland in the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Saturday, November 16. The Portugal vs Poland match will be played at Estadio do Dragao and will kick off at 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network are broadcast partner for the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India, and will provide a TV telecast of the Portugal national football team vs Poland national football team clash on Sony Sports Ten 2 channels. Fans can switch over to the Sony LIV app and website for the Portugal vs Poland live viewing option. The live streaming will require a subscription. Cristiano Ronaldo Is 'Focused on Victory' Ahead of Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Match (See Post).

Portugal vs Poland Live

