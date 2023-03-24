Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action as Portugal will take on Liechtenstein in their UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier on Friday, March 24. The match is slated to be held at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon and it will start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 1 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up on His Controversial Manchester United Exit; Says ‘Now I’m a Better Man’.

Portugal vs Liechtenstein Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Portugal kick off their #Euro2024 qualifying campaign at home 🆚 Liechtenstein ⚔️ Can the former European champions start with a W❓💬#SonySportsNetwork #Portugal #CristianoRonaldo #CR7 pic.twitter.com/6xFAfkWK0p — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 23, 2023

