European giants Paris Saint Germain and Liverpool are set to lock horns in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at Parc des Princes, Paris, France. The much-awaited clash will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 6. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and fans will be able to watch PSG vs Liverpool live telecast on the Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3, and Sony Sports 4 TV channels. SonyLIV app and website will provide PSG vs Liverpool live streaming but at the cost of a subscription fee for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. PL 2024-25: Liverpool Increases Lead Atop Premier League as Arsenal Drops More Points.

PSG vs Liverpool UCL 2024-25 Live:

MATCHDAY in the @ChampionsLeague 💫🔴 We head to PSG in the first leg of our Round of 16 match-up 👊🇫🇷#WalkOn | #UCL pic.twitter.com/nRan6KgHDZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 5, 2025

