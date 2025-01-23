In a do or die encounter, PSG will clash with Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, January 23. The PSG vs Manchester City match is set to be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France and it is slated to start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Manchester City live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Qualification Scenarios: Know How Manchester City, PSG and Bayern Munich Can Qualify For Knockouts.

PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

