EPL side Arsenal FC will be hosted by Dutch team PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The much-awaited clash will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 5. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and fans will be able to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. SonyLIV app and website will provide PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal live streaming but at the cost of a subscription fee for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. Arsenal ‘Will Be Ready’ For PSV Clash: Head Coach Mikel Arteta Comments On UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Draw.

PSV vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25

UCL fever is in the air! ⚽🌡 Get ready for the Round of 16 clashes on the biggest stage of European football, LIVE, only on the #SonySportsNetwork. 📺🤩#UCL #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/2B035AbBqc — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 3, 2025

