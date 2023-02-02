Barcelona will have the golden opportunity of extending their lead at the top of the La Liga 2022-23 points table when they take on Real Betis on Thursday, February 2. The match is set to be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium and it will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18/HD will provide live telecast of this contest on TV sets in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo Brutally Attacked for Poor Performance at Al-Nassr, Alleged Club Director Says 'Spent 200 Million Euros and He Only Knows How to Say SIUUU' (Watch Viral Video).

Real Betis vs Barcelona

