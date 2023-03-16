Real Madrid will look to seal their spot in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarterfinals when they face Liverpool in the second leg of the round of 16 tie on Thursday, March 16. The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and is slated to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 2, 3 and Sony Ten 2 channels will be providing live telecast of this match in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Kicks the Ball Away in Frustration, Receives Yellow Card During Al-Nassr vs Abha King's Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Defending champs @RealMadrid are cruising with a 3️⃣-goal advantage after the 1st Leg 💪 Can the Reds from Merseyside script another famous #UCL comeback? 👀 🔴#SonySportsNetwork #RMALIV #GodsOfFootball pic.twitter.com/NRRqVBrWii — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 15, 2023

