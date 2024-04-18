Both sides finished all square in the first leg of the Champions League 2023-24. Both teams are aiming for a historic treble as both sides are at the top of the league table and also fighting in domestic cups. With the Champions League title still in conversation, the second-leg match will be a high-octane affair. The exciting game between Real Madrid and Manchester City will start at 00:30 AM on April 18, Indian Standard Time (IST). With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the UCL 2023-24 matches, Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can also Watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming on the Sony LIV app. PSG Footballers Chant 'MVP, MVP' to Ousmane Dembele in Dressing Room After His Match-Winning Performance Against Barcelona in UCL 2023-24 Quarterfinal (Watch Video).

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)