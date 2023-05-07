Real Madrid vs Osasuna, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Final, will be played at the Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain on May 7 (Sunday). The clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the summit clash between Real Madrid and Osasuna in the Copa del Rey 2022-23 will not be telecast in India. Hence, Indian fans cannot watch the live action on their TV sets. Fans in India will, however, be able to watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2022–23 Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Legends, Ballon d'Or winners, and football's next generation of superstars... Real Madrid has them all. Will they bring the Copa del Rey home? The Grand Finale, streaming LIVE on FanCode: https://t.co/KtJMjWtd0I #RealMadrid #Osasuna pic.twitter.com/MGBHRAix1E — FanCode (@FanCode) May 6, 2023

