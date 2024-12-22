Real Madrid goes up against Sevilla in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, December 22. The Real Madrid vs Sevilla will be held at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu and start at 8:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, fans will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner in India. There would be no live telecast viewing option of the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2024-25 match on TV in India. However, fans in India do have an online viewing option of watching La Liga 2024-25 matches. GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Real Madrid Win FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024; Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Help Los Blancos Seal 3–0 Triumph Over Pachuca.

