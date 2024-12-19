La Liga giants Real Madrid easily defeated Mexican side Pachuca to lift the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 title. Kylian Mbappe scored in the first half to put Real Madrid in front. Rodrygo doubled the lead for Real Madrid in the 53rd minute. Vinicius Jr converted a spot kick in the game's final moments, which helped Real Madrid clinch a 3-0 win over Pachuca. This is the third time that Real Madrid has won the FIFA Intercontinental Cup title. Los Blancos also managed to keep a clean sheet. Lionel Messi Revisits FIFA World Cup 2022 Winning Moment With Argentina By Sharing Pictures With Trophy, Wishes Everyone 'Happy Second Anniversary' (See Post).

