Real Madrid will aim to cut down their gap with league leaders Barcelona when they take on Valencia in the La Liga 2022-23 on Friday, February 3. The match is set to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 network have the telecast rights of La Liga in India and fans can watch live telecast of this game on Sports 18/HD. Fans keen to watch live streaming of this contest, can also do so on the JioCinema app and website. Raphael Varane, World Cup Winner With France, Announces Retirement From International Football.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming and Telecast Details

