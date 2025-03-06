In the first leg of the UEFA Europa League, Real Sociedad will welcome unbeaten Manchester United. Real Sociedad vs Manchester United match will be played at the Anoeta Stadium and has a start time of 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 6. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season in India. Fans can watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024–25 live on Sony Sports Ten 2 channels. The Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Europa League 2024–25 live streaming is also available on the Sony LIV app. Premier League 2024–25: Tottenham Hotspur Condemn ‘Abhorrent Homophobic’ Chants From Fans Against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Live on Sony Sports Network

Matchday in the Basque Country — bring it on! 🫡🇪🇸#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 6, 2025

